ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Short Interest Update

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at ECB Bancorp

In other ECB Bancorp news, CEO Richard J. O’neil, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at $288,460.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ECB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ECB Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

ECBK stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. 3,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ECB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 1.58%.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

