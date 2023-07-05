Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESES) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESES – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 7,800 shares changing hands.
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.
