Econ Financial Services Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

