Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $2.36 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305,365 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHA opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

