Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $318,000 in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

