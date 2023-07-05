Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

