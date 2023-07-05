Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 120,262 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,262 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,154,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,969,000 after buying an additional 1,384,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,745,000 after buying an additional 1,123,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,497,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

