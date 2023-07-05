Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

