Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.