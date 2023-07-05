Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
