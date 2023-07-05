ELIS Price Hits $0.0856 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and $2,813.72 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.08206334 USD and is down -7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $178.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

