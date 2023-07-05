Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ellomay Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ELLO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 1,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335. Ellomay Capital has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 20,486.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns seven photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

