Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $98.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

EMR stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $13,510,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $243,121,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.