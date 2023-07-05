Empower (MPWR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $174,803.35

Empower (MPWR) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Empower has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empower has a total market cap of $282,182.59 and $174,803.35 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.01489406 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $188,423.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

