Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $18.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,705,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 299,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

