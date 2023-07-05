Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $99,815.44 and $170,378.98 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.