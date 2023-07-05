Ennis, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Ennis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ennis Trading Up 0.8 %

EBF opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $531.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel Gus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,107.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

