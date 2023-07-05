Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS) Short Interest Update

Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFYS. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Enphys Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphys Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFYS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,641. Enphys Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

About Enphys Acquisition

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

