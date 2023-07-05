Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of ENTG traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,953. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,501.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

