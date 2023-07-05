Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

