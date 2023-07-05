Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) vs. Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) and Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enterprise Products Partners and Topaz Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners 0 2 7 1 2.90 Topaz Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Topaz Energy has a consensus target price of $28.66, indicating a potential upside of 68.96%. Given Topaz Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Topaz Energy is more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners 9.69% 20.49% 8.22% Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Enterprise Products Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Products Partners and Topaz Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners $58.19 billion 0.99 $5.49 billion $2.54 10.45 Topaz Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enterprise Products Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Topaz Energy.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners beats Topaz Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates natural gas processing facilities located in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming; NGL pipelines; NGL fractionation facilities; NGL and related product storage facilities; and NGL marine terminals. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals, which include a fleet of 245 tractor-trailer tank trucks that are used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Napoleonville, Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Wharton County, Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related marketing activities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer operations; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates refined products pipelines and terminals; and ethylene export terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities. The company was formerly known as Exshaw Oil Corp. and changed its name to Topaz Energy Corp. in November 2019. Topaz Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

