EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 3.9%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Free Report) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 62,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 41,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

EnWave Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.64 million during the quarter. EnWave had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnWave Co. will post 0.0022266 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

