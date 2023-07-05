EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

