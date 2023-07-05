EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $337.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $337.50.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average is $289.29. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after acquiring an additional 60,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,656,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,382,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

