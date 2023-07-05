EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EPR opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

