Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,480,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,162,000 after purchasing an additional 874,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 336,694 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equitable Trading Up 0.8 %
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.