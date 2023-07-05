ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ESAC stock remained flat at $10.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. ESGEN Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAC. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

Featured Stories

