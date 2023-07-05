ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
ESSA Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ EPIX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
