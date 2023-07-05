ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.