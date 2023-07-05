Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 403,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,930. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.