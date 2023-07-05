Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.59. The company had a trading volume of 149,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

