European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$4.15 price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.70 to C$3.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.84. 40,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,514. The stock has a market cap of C$257.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.24.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

