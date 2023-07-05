Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Free Report

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

