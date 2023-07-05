Evercore ISI Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $35.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.09 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,976,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Trupanion by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1,277.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Trupanion by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

