Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Up 3.3%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 249,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 692,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Expro Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $89,810.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,115.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $273,115.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Expro Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Expro Group by 288.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 274,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

See Also

