Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Up 3.3%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.37. Approximately 249,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 692,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Expro Group Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.
Insider Activity at Expro Group
In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $89,810.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,115.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $89,810.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $273,115.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Expro Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Expro Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Expro Group by 288.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 274,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $5,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Expro Group Company Profile
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
