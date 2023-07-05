Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.91

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.91 and traded as high as $8.55. Fanhua shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 19,784 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $426.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

