FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of FAT Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 5,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
FAT Brands Company Profile
