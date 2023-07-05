FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 5,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

