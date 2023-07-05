Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Short Interest Update

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 766,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44,368 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FATH opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 328.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Digital Manufacturing will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATH. Craig Hallum cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

