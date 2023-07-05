FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $250.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

