FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 791,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 787.9 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Macquarie México
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.