FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 791,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 787.9 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

