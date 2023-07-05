Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Cut by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 208.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $130.10. The company had a trading volume of 33,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,458. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $132.02. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

