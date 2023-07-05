Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 8,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.09.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 3.3 %

FIS stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. 4,169,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

