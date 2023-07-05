FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Short Interest Update

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 14,470,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Insider Transactions at FIGS

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,291,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

NYSE:FIGS traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.44.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

Featured Articles

