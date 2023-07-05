Financial Comparison: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) versus loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

loanDepot has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares loanDepot and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $845.45 million 0.80 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.22 Bitfarms $142.43 million 2.50 -$259.74 million ($1.19) -1.37

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bitfarms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than loanDepot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -29.28% -44.95% -6.20% Bitfarms -186.19% -15.91% -11.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for loanDepot and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 6 0 0 1.86 Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential downside of 24.53%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than loanDepot.

Summary

Bitfarms beats loanDepot on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

