First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Short Interest Update

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,056.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCXXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCXXF remained flat at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.

