First Pacific Financial Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. 8,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $880.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

