First Pacific Financial Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 152,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

