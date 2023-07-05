First Pacific Financial Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Unilever were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 153,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,332. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

