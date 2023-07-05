First Pacific Financial Sells 139 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Pacific Financial cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CNI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,381. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

