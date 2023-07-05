First Pacific Financial Sells 246 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First Pacific Financial cut its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in American States Water were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 37.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.71. 29,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,272. American States Water has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.