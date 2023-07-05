First Pacific Financial Sells 247 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Garmin were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,926. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

