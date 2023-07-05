First Pacific Financial Sells 284 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.